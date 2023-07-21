Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Rises By 9.1%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 150,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several research firms recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

