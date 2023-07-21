Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Drops By 12.4%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 499,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

AIT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,738. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $93.61 and a one year high of $150.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

