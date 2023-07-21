Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expands By 11.7%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 566,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

