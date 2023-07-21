Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Drops By 13.0%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

