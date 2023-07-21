Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Declines By 24.5%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 542,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

