Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Rises By 15.6%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

ADN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.16. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.26.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,087.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 516,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 318,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

