Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Decreases By 15.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 301,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

