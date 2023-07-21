Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 422.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Shopify by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,224,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,277,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.