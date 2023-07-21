Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,521.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

