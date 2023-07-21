Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
SEQI stock opened at GBX 80.28 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.41. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.80 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,680.30.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
