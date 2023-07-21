Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,675. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $89.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

