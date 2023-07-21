Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 323,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,695. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

