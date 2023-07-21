Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Citigroup

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $988.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.84.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $416.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $143,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 782.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 207,357 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 39.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

