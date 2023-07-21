Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Select Medical Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE SEM opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

