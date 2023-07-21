Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.82

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as low as $24.75. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 19.81%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

