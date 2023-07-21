SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Up 5.7%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 16,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
SEALSQ Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50.
About SEALSQ
SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEALSQ
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.