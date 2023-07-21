SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Up 5.7%

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 16,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50.

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries.

