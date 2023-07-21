Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,962.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 607,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 577,604 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

