Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 563,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

