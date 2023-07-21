Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. 62,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

