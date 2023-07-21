Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

