Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 44,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

