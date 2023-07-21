Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock remained flat at $33.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 137,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,544. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

