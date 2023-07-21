Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.26. Sappi shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1,884 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

