Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $420.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Saia from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $410.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $410.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $196,512,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

