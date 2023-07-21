SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

