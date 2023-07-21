SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 579 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

