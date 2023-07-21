SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.80 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

