SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

