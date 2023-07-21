SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,505 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 126.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.