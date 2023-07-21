SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

