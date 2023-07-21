SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $90,553,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1,743.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 52.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 117.71%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

