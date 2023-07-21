SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 745.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

NYSE:MA opened at $398.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

