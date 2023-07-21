SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 416,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,850,804,000,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

