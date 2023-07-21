SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 310.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

