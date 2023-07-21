SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,868 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

