SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

