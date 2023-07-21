Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,130,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

