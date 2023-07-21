RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $104.34 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $104.34 million and approximately $38,544.09 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,977.69 or 1.00323014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,480.72160511 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,811.18914341 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,447.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

