RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get RS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 870 ($11.38) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.73) to GBX 940 ($12.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,021 ($13.35) to GBX 1,010 ($13.21) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.