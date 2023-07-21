Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $101.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

