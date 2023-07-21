Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.53) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.56) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($31.56).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.14. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($22.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($37.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.