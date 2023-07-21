Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.53) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.56) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($31.56).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.14. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($22.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($37.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.