Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

RTOXF opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.