Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.36-$16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.36-16.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $495.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.31 and a 200-day moving average of $445.97.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.