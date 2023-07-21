Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

ROP traded up $15.56 on Friday, reaching $497.15. 321,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.97. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.83.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

