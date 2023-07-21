Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 0%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $318.74 and last traded at $318.08. 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.00.

Roche Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.13.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.