Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2,570.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

