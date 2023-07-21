Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14.

Roblox Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.04. 10,414,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

