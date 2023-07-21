Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $6,728,930.16 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,414,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.