Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $6,728,930.16 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,414,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

