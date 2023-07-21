River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,573,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZWI has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

