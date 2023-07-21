River Oaks Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 171.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 154.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 104,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 203.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 222,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,323. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.